MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Cut to $8.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,880. The firm has a market cap of $371.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,248.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,946 shares of company stock valued at $627,568. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

