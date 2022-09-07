Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

