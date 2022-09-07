M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Raised to GBX 270 at Morgan Stanley

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.14.

M&G Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 3,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

