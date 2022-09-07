Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.81. 226,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,396,984. The company has a market cap of $426.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.