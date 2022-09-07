Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.85. 194,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,396,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $424.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.