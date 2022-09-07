Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. 751,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

