Medicalchain (MTN) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $617,276.66 and $23,251.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

