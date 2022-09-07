McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Cut by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,786. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

