Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $57.35

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.35, but opened at $55.48. Matador Resources shares last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 2,862 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

