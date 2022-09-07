Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

