Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lowered by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.19 and its 200 day moving average is $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.