Marlin Price Hits $0.0103 (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $40.40 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030480 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00086311 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00042752 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003738 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

