Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,159 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Yum China by 10,461.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 0.3 %

YUMC stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $63.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.