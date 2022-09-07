Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total value of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

