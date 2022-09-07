Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $394.68 and a 12 month high of $811.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

