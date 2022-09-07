Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,725 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 67,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,743. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.