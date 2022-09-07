Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,566 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,771,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,754,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,961,000 after purchasing an additional 309,026 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. 51,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,963. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.84.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

