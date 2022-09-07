Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,642. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

