Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after buying an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after buying an additional 769,329 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,783,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,033,000 after buying an additional 945,472 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Centene to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Centene stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

