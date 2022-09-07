Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

MMC traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

