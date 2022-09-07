Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,077,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 207,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,353,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

CCI traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

