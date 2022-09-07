Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $7.29 on Wednesday, reaching $235.67. 20,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

