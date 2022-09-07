Mackay Shields LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.29. 40,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,001. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

