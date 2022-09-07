Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.70. 37,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average is $219.59. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

