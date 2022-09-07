Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after buying an additional 228,230 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $1,325,893.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.58. 18,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

