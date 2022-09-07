Lympo (LYM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $294,394.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.