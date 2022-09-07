Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,014. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lumentum by 21.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Lumentum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

