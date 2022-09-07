Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.05.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

