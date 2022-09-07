Loser Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $615,965.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.
About Loser Coin
Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.
Loser Coin Coin Trading
