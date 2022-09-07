Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) Announces GBX 0.67 Dividend

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lords Group Trading Stock Performance

LORD opened at GBX 73 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.45. Lords Group Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £118.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,466.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Lords Group Trading

About Lords Group Trading

In other news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 986,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

