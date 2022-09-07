Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,053,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,089,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $71,878,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after buying an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $78,536,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Mosaic stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

