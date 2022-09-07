Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,837,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,923,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.54% of APA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after acquiring an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $51.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

