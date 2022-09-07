Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $68.50 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 472,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,867,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,183,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 10,067.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,111,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 374,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

NEM opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

