Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 152,505 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152,505 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Semtech worth $79,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Semtech by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 203,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Semtech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

