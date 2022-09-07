Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,063 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Equitable worth $78,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,172 shares of company stock worth $4,619,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

