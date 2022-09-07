Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,644,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $83,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 167,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

