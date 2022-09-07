Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $105.32 Million Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523,145 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.31% of Trade Desk worth $105,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

TTD stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

