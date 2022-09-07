Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.97% of EMCOR Group worth $113,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

