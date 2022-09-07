London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives $8,825.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8,825.00.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

