Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.98

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9782 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97.

Logitech International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Logitech International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,138. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

