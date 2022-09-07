Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.98

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9782 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97.
Logitech International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Logitech International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
Logitech International Price Performance
Shares of LOGI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. 5,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,138. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.
About Logitech International
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logitech International (LOGI)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.