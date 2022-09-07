Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213,601 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.45% of Littelfuse worth $89,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.4 %

LFUS opened at $226.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average is $250.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

