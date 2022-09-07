Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 6,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $38,817,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Smartsheet by 8,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,044,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,909,000 after buying an additional 217,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 209.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 219,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 148,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

