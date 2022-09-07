Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $106,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

