Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $1.45 Million in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $69,176,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $1,576,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

