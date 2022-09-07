Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,833,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 1,705,889 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 847,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $7,541,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 162,082 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $3,208,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

