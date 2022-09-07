Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. 65,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,795. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,441. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.