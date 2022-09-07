Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.42

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 36994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHNGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 84.28%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

