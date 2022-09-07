Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $678-708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.28 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. 944,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 115.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

