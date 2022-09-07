Klaytn Price Tops $0.22 (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $659.59 million and $45.63 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00879982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,015,575,522 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

