Kingspan Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1663 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

KGSPY opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Kingspan Group from €120.00 ($122.45) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.88.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

